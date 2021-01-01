Positive COVID tests shut down Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible set in the U.K.

Tom Cruise's best efforts to keep his latest Mission: Impossible film set COVID free have failed, as production on the blockbuster has stalled due to a positive test.

The U.K. shoot for Mission: Impossible 7 has been shut down for 14 days, according to Deadline sources, while those impacted are already self isolating.

"We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing," a spokesperson for Paramount says. "We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."

It's not clear if Cruise, who produces the franchise and stars as Ethan Hunt, is one of the people directly impacted by the latest coronavirus crisis.

Audio of Cruise reprimanding crew members for violating strict COVID safety guidelines and risking the health of everyone on set leaked to the media in December.

Cast and crew were gearing up to begin filming the seventh instalment when the pandemic hit in March last year, forcing film and TV productions to shut down.

However, production resumed in the U.K. in July and the cameras have continued to roll ever since.

The highly-anctipated movie will see the return of Mission: Impossible stars Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett and Henry Czerny.

Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, and Shea Whigham and were also added to the hefty star-studded cast list, as well as Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, and Esai Morales, who replaced Nicholas Hoult as the film’s villain.

The film is still on course to hit cinemas at the end of May, 2022.