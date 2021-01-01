Rob Lowe surprises wife with Family Feud birthday gift

Rob Lowe served up a great birthday gift for his wife by signing up for a surprise stint on her favourite TV show.

Lowe joined Sheryl Berkoff on Celebrity Family Feud after convincing her he was shooting a series of birthday video messages recorded by family members and friends.

"The producers were telling me this - they said it was your birthday, it was your whole dream you wanted to be on the show, so Rob made it happen," Family Feud host Steve Harvey told the crowd before playing a video of Sheryl's surprise.

A message then read: "Sheryl thinks Rob is producing a video for her birthday... with family and friends interviews shot on a stage."

"Oh my God, honey," a stunned Sheryl said upon realising she was actually on the set of her favourite game show, without realising she was actually there to play the game.

"You better get ready...," Rob told his wife. "It's very real. We're playing for charity."

"Oh, I'm so happy!" an emotional Sheryl said, wiping away tears.

"How cool is that? She's finally playing Family Feud," Steve told the live studio audience.

Their episode launches the seventh season of Celebrity Family Feud and airs on Sunday.