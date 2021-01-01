Jamie Lee Curtis bringing pal Patricia Cornwell's pathologist Kay Scarpetta to TV

Jamie Lee Curtis has snapped up the TV rights to her pal Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta novel series.

The actress and her partners at Comet Pictures have teamed up with bosses at Blumhouse Televison to develop the stories as hour-long dramas featuring Cornwell's beloved forensic pathologist.

"Patricia Cornwell is a bonafide literary trailblazer, and collaborating with her to bring her beloved character Kay Scarpetta to life through the power of television and to introduce her to an entirely new audience is exciting," Curtis told Deadline. "The confluence of Blumhouse and Comet bringing to life a dark, fun and layered work world and family life, spearheaded by the smart and sexy indomitable Kay Scarpetta is going to be a thrilling ride."

The author's 25 Scarpetta books began with Postmortem in 1990 and the latest in the series, Autopsy, will be released later this year.

The news comes a decade after Angelina Jolie was linked to a film based on the Scarpetta novels. She was set to play the literary pathologist but the movie deal fell through and the project never got off the ground.

Demi Moore was also previously attached to a film about Scarpetta in 1992.

"I’ve had the honor and pleasure of knowing Jamie for a number of years, and have come to respect her hugely as an artist and a stellar human being," the writer said in a statement. "Blumhouse is a creative force of nature, and I’m confident that Scarpetta is going to make it to the screen in a fantastic way."