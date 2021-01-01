Drake Bell facing attempted child endangerment charges

Actor Drake Bell has pleaded not guilty to allegations of attempted child endangerment.

The former Drake & Josh star appeared in a Cuyahoga County court in Ohio on Thursday, when he denied the count and protested his innocence amid additional charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The accusations date back to an incident on 1 December 2017, when Bell was scheduled to perform at a club in Cleveland, and according to local station Fox 8 News, the 34-year-old was allegedly caught engaging in an inappropriate chat with the unidentified victim.

He was only indicted last month, and it's unclear when he was arrested.

Following his court appearance, Bell was released on $2,500 (£1,800) bond, and ordered to stay away from his alleged victim.

Representatives for the actor have yet to comment on the legal trouble.

A virtual pre-trial hearing has been set for 23 June.

Drake & Josh ran from 2004 to 2007 and was one of U.S. kids channel Nickelodeon's top rated shows. The sitcom also spawned three TV films.