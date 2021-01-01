Sophie Turner celebrates bisexuality in Pride Month post

Sophie Turner celebrated the start of Pride Month with a social media post embracing her bisexuality.

The Game of Thrones star, who is married to singer Joe Jonas, has previously been open about her sexual fluidity, and this week, she took to her Instagram Story timeline to share her pride at being a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's mothaf**kin #pride month babaaaayyyyy (sic)," Turner wrote, adding a series of GIFs, including one which read: "Time isn't straight and neither am I."

The other messages read, "Bi pride," "Gay pride", and "Move, I'm gay."

Turner previously admitted she had dated both guys and girls during her youth, telling Rolling Stone in 2019, "Everyone experiments... It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."

And, when asked how she knew Jonas was the partner for her, she replied, "I feel like I've lived enough life to know. I've met enough guys to know - I've met enough girls to know."

The couple wed in 2019 and welcomed its first child, a daughter named Willa, last summer.