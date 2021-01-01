Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex announce birth of baby daughter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed a baby girl named Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child on Friday at 11:40 am at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, according to a statement issued by their press secretary on Sunday.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the statement read. "Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

The name of their daughter honours both Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," the statement continued.

Harry and Meghan, who now live in California, are also parents to a two-year-old son named Archie.

They got married at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018.