Brooke Shields's daughter wears her 1998 Golden Globes gown to prom

Brooke Shields's daughter Rowan Henchy has raided her mother's wardrobe to find a dress for her prom.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram on Saturday to upload a photo of herself and her eldest child, whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy, before the high school event.

Brooke sported a white outfit and carried a white Chanel purse, while Rowan rocked the strapless red dress her mum wore to the 1998 Golden Globes, when she was nominated for her performance in sitcom Suddenly Susan.

"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom. Proud mama!" she captioned the post.

Brooke, 56, originally matched the number with a red wrap and swipe of crimson lipstick. However, 18-year-old Rowan chose to accessorise the look with a white floral corsage.

The sweet post quickly racked up over 100,000 likes, with Brooke's celebrity friends adding their own messages in the comments section.

"Congratulations to your beautiful funny smart girl," wrote Helena Christensen, while Debra Messing added: "OH MY GOD that is so SPECIAL!!!!! I remember you in that gown that night! And now your beautiful daughter gets to make new memories with it."

Brooke is also mum to 15-year-old daughter Grier.