Winners Announced: Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards In 2021

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the winners of this year’s Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, celebrating and rewarding the very best programmes and performances of 2020. The Awards were hosted by Richard Ayoade and featured performances by Years & Years and Alexis Ffrench and presenters including Adrian Dunbar, Bill Bailey, Catherine O’Hara, Jamie Demetriou, Jon Snow, Oti Mabuse, Rob Beckett, Rose Matafeo, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Tommy Jessops and Zawe Ashton.



Following its three wins at the British Academy Television Craft Awards in May, I May Destroy You, the drama series featuring a woman who seeks to rebuild her life after a sexual assault, won two more BAFTAs, for Mini-Series and Leading Actress for Michaela Coel.



The Leading Actor award was won by first-time nominee Paul Mescal for his performance as Connor in Normal People.

Malachi Kirby, another first-time winner, won for his performance in Small Axe in the Supporting Actor category. Rakie Ayola won her first BAFTA for Supporting Actress for her performance in Anthony.



Another first-time nominee, Aimee Lou Wood won in Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for playing Aimee Gibbs in Sex Education. Male Performance in a Comedy Programme was awarded to Charlie Cooper for his performance in This Country. Romesh Ranganathan received the BAFTA for Entertainment Performance for The Ranganation.



Save Me Too received the BAFTA for Drama Series and Sitting in Limbo won for Single Drama.



The Big Narstie Show won Comedy Entertainment Programme, its first win following its previous nomination in 2019. The BAFTA for Entertainment Programme was awarded to Life & Rhymes. Scripted Comedy was awarded to Inside No 9.



The School That Tried to End Racism received the BAFTA for Reality & Constructed Factual. Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace won in the Features category. They Saw the Sun First won the BAFTA for Short Form Programme.



Casualty was awarded the BAFTA for Soap & Continuing Drama, its first since 2018. The Great House Giveaway won the BAFTA in the new Daytime category.



News Coverage was awarded to Sky News’ Inside Idlib, and the award for Current Affairs was presented to America’s War on Abortion (Exposure). International was awarded to Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville).



Once Upon a Time in Iraq received the BAFTA for Factual Series, Locked In: Breaking the Silence (Storyville) won Single Documentary and The Surgeon’s Cut won Specialist Factual.



England V West Indies Test Cricket triumphed in the Sport category, while the award for Live Event was presented to Springwatch 2020.



Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment, the only award voted for by the public, was won by Britain’s Got Talent for the moment when Diversity performed a routine inspired by the events of 2020.

VIRGIN MEDIA BRITISH ACADEMY TELEVISION AWARDS:

NOMINATIONS WITH WINNERS HIGHLIGHTED IN BOLD

6 JUNE 2021



COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE BIG NARSTIE SHOW Obi Kevin Akudike, Nathan Brown, Rina Dayalji, Ben Wicks, Toby Baker – Expectation, Dice Productions Entertainment/Channel 4

CHARLIE BROOKER’S ANTIVIRAL WIPE Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Ali Marlow - Broke & Bones, Endemol Shine Group/BBC Two

THE RANGANATION Production Team – Zeppotron/BBC Two

ROB & ROMESH VS Jack Shillaker, David Taylor, Murray Boland, Danielle Lux, Bill Righton - CPL Productions/Sky One



CURRENT AFFAIRS

AMERICA’S WAR ON ABORTION (EXPOSURE) Deeyah Khan, Darin Prindle, Andrew Smith - Fuuse Films/ITV

THE BATTLE FOR HONG KONG (DISPATCHES) Robin Barnwell, Gesbeen Mohammad, Guy Creasey, David Henshaw, Evan Williams - Hardcash Productions, Evan Williams Productions/Channel 4

THE CYPRUS PAPERS UNDERCOVER (AL JAZEERA INVESTIGATIONS) Phil Rees, Sarah Yeo, Leonidas Sofogiannis, James Kleinfeld, David Harrison, Jason Gwynne - Al Jazeera Media Network/Al Jazeera English

ITALY’S FRONTLINE: A DOCTORS DIARY Sasha Joelle Achilli, Dan Edge, Ella Newton, Paul van Dyck, Sarah Waldron - Mongoose Pictures/BBC Two



DAYTIME

THE CHASE Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge – Potato/ITV

THE GREAT HOUSE GIVEAWAY Production Team – Chwarel/Channel 4

JIMMY MCGOVERN’S MOVING ON Production Team - LA Productions/BBC One

RICHARD OSMAN’S HOUSE OF GAMES Production Team - Remarkable TV/BBC Two



DRAMA SERIES

THE CROWN Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Michael Casey, Oona O’Beirn, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison - Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

GANGS OF LONDON Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery, Thomas Benski, Jane Featherstone, Lucas Ochoa, Hugh Warren - Pulse Films, SISTER/Sky Atlantic

I HATE SUZIE Lucy Prebble, Billie Piper, Andrea Dewsbery, Julie Gardner, Georgi Banks-Davies, Anthony Neilson - Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic

SAVE ME TOO Simon Heath, Jessica Sykes, Lennie James, Lizzie Rusbridger, Coky Giedroyc, Jim Loach - World Productions/Sky Atlantic



ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

ADAM HILLS The Last Leg - Open Mike Productions/Channel 4

BRADLEY WALSH Beat the Chasers – Potato/ITV

CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN Strictly Come Dancing - BBC Studios/BBC One

DAVID MITCHELL Would I Lie to You? At Christmas – Zeppotron/BBC One

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show - So Television/BBC One

ROMESH RANGANATHAN The Ranganation – Zeppotron/BBC Two



ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME*

ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Production Team – Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV

LIFE & RHYMES Production Team - CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts

THE MASKED SINGER Daniel Nettleton, Derek McLean, Claire Horton, Marc Bassett, Simon Staffurth - Bandicoot Scotland/ITV

STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One



FACTUAL SERIES

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT Production Team - 72 Films/Channel 4

HOSPITAL: FIGHTING COVID -19 Production Team - Label1/BBC Two

LOSING IT: OUR MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY Production Team - Story Films/Channel 4

ONCE UPON A TIME IN IRAQ James Bluemel, Jo Abel, Miriam Walsh, Simon Sykes, Andrew Palmer, Will Anderson - KEO Films/BBC Two



FEATURES

BIG ZUU’S BIG EATS Production Team – Boomerang/Dave

LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE Sally Benton, Rosie Schellenberg, Alice Goodyear, Paddy Lynas - Wall to Wall Media/ITV

MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Rob Gill, Stephanie Fyfe, Doug Bryson - Owl Power/BBC Two

THE REPAIR SHOP Production Team – Ricochet/BBC One



FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

AIMEE LOU WOOD Sex Education - Eleven Film/Netflix

DAISY HAGGARD Breeders – Avalon, FX Productions/Sky One

DAISY MAY COOPER This Country - BBC Studios/BBC Three

EMMA MACKEY Sex Education - Eleven Film/Netflix

GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Famalam - BBC Studios/BBC Three

MAE MARTIN Feel Good - Objective Fiction, Objective Media Group Scotland/Channel 4



INTERNATIONAL

LITTLE AMERICA Lee Eisenberg, Alan Yang, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V Gordon, Sian Heder - Apple, Universal Television/Apple TV+

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY Production Team - Afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, Warner Bros., HBO/Sky Atlantic

UNORTHODOX Anna Winger, Alexa Karolinski, Maria Schrader - Studio Airlift, Real Film Berlin/Netflix

WELCOME TO CHECHNYA: THE GAY PURGE (STORYVILLE) David France, Alice Henty, Askold Kurov, Joy A Tomchin - Public Square Films/BBC Four



LEADING ACTOR

JOHN BOYEGA Small Axe - Turbine Studios, Lammas Park /BBC One

JOSH O’CONNOR The Crown - Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

PAAPA ESSIEDU I May Destroy You - Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One

PAUL MESCAL Normal People - Element Pictures/BBC Three

SHAUN PARKES Small Axe - Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

WALEED ZUAITER Baghdad Central - Euston Films/Channel 4



LEADING ACTRESS

BILLIE PIPER I Hate Suzie - Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic

DAISY EDGAR-JONES Normal People - Element Pictures/BBC Three

HAYLEY SQUIRES Adult Material - Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4

JODIE COMER Killing Eve - Sid Gentle Films/BBC One

LETITIA WRIGHT Small Axe - Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

MICHAELA COEL I May Destroy You - Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One



LIVE EVENT

LIFE DRAWING LIVE! Emyr Afan, Sally Dixon, Josie d'Arby, Lachlan Goudie, Diana Ali, Nicky Philipps - Avanti Media/BBC Four

THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One

SPRINGWATCH 2020 Production Team - BBC Studios Natural History Unit, The Open University/BBC Two

THE THIRD DAY: AUTUMN Production Team - Sky Studios, Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk, HBO/Sky Arts



MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

CHARLIE COOPER This Country - BBC Studios/BBC Three

GUZ KHAN Man Like Mobeen - Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three

JOSEPH GILGUN Brassic -Calamity Films/Sky One

NCUTI GATWA Sex Education - Eleven Film/Netflix

PAUL RITTER Friday Night Dinner - Popper Pictures, Big Talk Productions/Channel 4

REECE SHEARSMITH Inside No.9 - BBC Studios/BBC Two



MINI-SERIES

ADULT MATERIAL Lucy Kirkwood, Dawn Shadforth, Sara Hamill, Patrick Spence - Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4

I MAY DESTROY YOU Production Team - Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One

NORMAL PEOPLE Lenny Abrahamson, Alice Birch, Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, Catherine Magee, Sally Rooney - Element Pictures/BBC Three

SMALL AXE Steve McQueen, Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Michael Elliott, Anita Overland - Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One



NEWS COVERAGE

BBC NEWS AT TEN: PRIME MINISTER ADMITTED TO INTENSIVE CARE Production Team -BBC News/BBC One

CHANNEL 4 NEWS: DETERRING DEMOCRACY Production Team – ITN, Channel 4 News/Channel 4

NEWSNIGHT: COVID CARE CRISIS Production Team - BBC Newsnight/BBC Two

SKY NEWS: INSIDE IDLIB Production Team - Sky News/Sky News



REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS David Ambler, Katie Attwood, Genevieve Welch, Anthony Crumpton - Shine TV/BBC One

RACE ACROSS THE WORLD Production Team - Studio Lambert/BBC Two

THE SCHOOL THAT TRIED TO END RACISM Production Team - Proper Content/Channel 4

THE WRITE OFFS Production Team - Shine TV/Channel 4



SCRIPTED COMEDY

GHOSTS Production Team - Monumental Television, Them There/BBC One

INSIDE NO. 9 Adam Tandy, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Matt Lipsey, Guillem Morales - BBC Studios/BBC Two

MAN LIKE MOBEEN Guz Khan, Andy Milligan, Gill Isles, Ollie Parsons, David Simpson - Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three

THIS COUNTRY Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, Tom George, Simon Mayhew-Archer - BBC Studios/BBC Three



SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

CRIPTALES Mat Fraser, Amit Sharma, Ewan Marshall, Jenny Sealey, Debbie Christie - BBC Studios/BBC Four

DISABLED NOT DEFEATED: THE ROCK BAND WITH LEARNING DISABILITIES – DELTA 7 Rosie Baldwin, Holly Stimson, Dan Knight – Vice/Noisey

THE MAIN PART Rosie Westhoff, Jen Wakefield, Sara Huxley, Tom Payne, Jody Smith - Studio71 UK/BBC iPlayer

THEY SAW THE SUN FIRST Stefan Hunt, Jess Lowe, Adam Gee - Fresh Film, Red Bull Media House/Red Bull TV



SINGLE DOCUMENTARY**

AMERICAN MURDER: THE FAMILY NEXT DOOR Jenny Popplewell, James Marsh, Jonathan Stadlen, Simon Barker - Netflix Originals/Netflix

ANTON FERDINAND: FOOTBALL, RACISM & ME Sian Guerra, Jeremy Lee, Wendie Ottewill, James Ross, Anton Ferdinand – Wonder, New Era Global Productions/BBC One

LOCKED IN: BREAKING THE SILENCE (STORYVILLE) Xavier Alford, Colette Hodges, Sacha Mirzoeff, Poppy Goodheart - Marble Films/BBC Four

SURVIVING COVID Production Team - Sandpaper Films/Channel 4



SINGLE DRAMA

ANTHONY Jimmy McGovern, Colin McKeown, Donna Molloy, Terry McDonough - LA Productions/BBC One

BBW (ON THE EDGE) Ben Bickerton, Philip Trethowan, Lisa Walters, William Stefan Smith, Yolanda Mercy - BlackLight Television/Channel 4

SITTING IN LIMBO Lila Rawlings, Andy Harries, Pier Wilke, Fiona Lamptey, Stephen S Thompson, Stella Corradi - Left Bank Pictures/BBC One

THE WINDERMERE CHILDREN Eleanor Greene, Leanne Klein, Tim Rostock, Simon Block, Michael Samuels, Alison Sterling - Wall to Wall Media, Warner Bros. ITVP Germany/BBC Two



SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

CASUALTY Simon Harper, Loretta Preece, Sarah Beeson, Jenny Thompson - BBC Studios/BBC One

CORONATION STREET Production Team - ITV Studios/ITV

EASTENDERS Jon Sen, Kate Oates, Sharon Batten, Liza Mellody - BBC Studios/BBC One

HOLLYOAKS Bryan Kirkwood, Hannah Sowden, Josie Day, Gary Sewell, Colette Chard - Lime Pictures/Channel 4



SPECIALIST FACTUAL***

EXTINCTION: THE FACTS Serena Davies, Helen Thomas, Stephen Moore, Charlotte Lathane - BBC Studios/BBC One

PUTIN: A RUSSIAN SPY STORY James Rogan, Nick Green, Paul Mitchell, Adam Finch - Rogan Productions/Channel 4

THE RISE OF THE MURDOCH DYNASTY David Glover, Cate Hall, Jamie Roberts, Owen Phillips, Justin Badger, Sam Santana - 72 Films/BBC Two

THE SURGEON’S CUT Production Team - BBC Studios/Netflix



SPORT

BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX Production Team - Sky Sports F1/Sky Sports Formula 1

ENGLAND V FRANCE: THE AUTUMN NATIONS CUP FINAL Production Team - Sunset+Vine/Amazon Prime Video

ENGLAND V WEST INDIES TEST CRICKET Production Team - Sky Sports/Sky Sports Cricket

LONDON MARATHON 2020 Alastair McIntyre, Micky Payne, Matthew Griffiths, Adam Duncan – BBC Sport/BBC One



SUPPORTING ACTOR

KUNAL NAYYAR Criminal: UK - Idiotlamp Productions/Netflix

MALACHI KIRBY Small Axe - Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

MICHAEL SHEEN Quiz - Left Bank Pictures/ITV

MICHEAL WARD Small Axe - Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

RUPERT EVERETT Adult Material - Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4

TOBIAS MENZIES The Crown - Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix



SUPPORTING ACTRESS

HELENA BONHAM CARTER The Crown - Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

LEILA FARZAD I Hate Suzie - Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic

RAKIE AYOLA Anthony - LA Productions/BBC One

SIENA KELLY Adult Material - Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4

SOPHIE OKONEDO Criminal: UK - Idiotlamp Productions/Netflix

WERUCHE OPIA I May Destroy You - Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One



VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)

BRIDGERTON Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown - Netflix Originals, Shondaland/Netflix

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020 – Thames, Syco/ITV

EASTENDERS Gray kills Chantelle – BBC Studios/BBC One

GOGGLEBOX Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference - Studio Lambert/Channel 4

NIGELLA’S COOK, EAT, REPEAT Mee-cro-wah-vay - BBC Studios Unscripted Productions/BBC Two

THE MANDALORIAN Luke Skywalker arrives – Lucasfilm/Disney+



* Entertainment Programme is given in honour of Lew Grade

** Single Documentary is given in honour of Robert Flaherty

*** Specialist Factual is given in honour of Huw Wheldon