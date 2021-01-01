British royals congratulate Duke and Duchess of Sussex on welcoming baby girl

British royals have sent congratulatory messages to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex following the birth of their daughter.

According to a statement issued by their press secretary on Sunday, Meghan gave birth to a baby girl named Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California on Friday.

Lilibet's name honours Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, as well as his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

Reacting to the news, a spokesperson for The Queen wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty's 11th great-grandchild."

A representative for Harry's father Prince Charles commented, "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this time."

While the 36-year-old's brother, Prince William, stated, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Elsewhere, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted on Twitter: "Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter."

Harry and Meghan wed in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie, a year later. In January 2020, the pair stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and relocated to California.

Lili's birth comes after Harry and Meghan, 39, gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in March where they claimed they had been abandoned in terms of emotional and financial support whilst they were undertaking royal duties.