Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You wins big at 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel was the big winner at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday.

The British drama series, which she also wrote, co-directed, and executive produced, picked up the prize for Mini-Series, as well as Leading Actress for Coel.

She previously collected awards for Writer: Drama and Directing: Fiction, which she shared with Sam Miller, at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards last month.

Elsewhere, it was Normal People's Paul Mescal who landed the Leading Actor honour - the only win for the hit show during the weekend ceremony - with Malachi Kirby taking home Supporting Actor for Small Axe, and Rakie Ayola bagging Supporting Actress for Anthony.

Lennie James's Save Me Too was a surprising win, beating The Crown to the Drama Series prize, while Sitting In Limbo won Single Drama.

Scooping the Comedy Entertainment Programme prize was The Big Narstie Show, with Charlie Cooper taking home the Male Performance comedy prize for This Country, and Aimee Lou Wood landing the female equivalent for her role in Sex Education.

Medical drama Casualty won Soap & Continuing Drama, while nature programme Springwatch 2020 took home the Live Event accolade.

Meanwhile, dance troupe Diversity's Black Lives Matter routine, as performed on the 2020 series of Britain's Got Talent, was voted by the public as Virgin Media's Must-see Moment - despite officials at British broadcasting watchdog Ofcom receiving in excess of 24,500 complaints.

The full list of BAFTA TV Awards winners is as follows:

Comedy Entertainment Programme - The Big Narstie Show

Current Affairs - America's War on Abortion (Exposure)

Daytime - The Great House Giveaway

Drama Series - Save Me Too

Entertainment Performance - Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation

Entertainment Programme - Life & Rhymes

Factual Series - Once Upon a Time in Iraq

Features - Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme - Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education

International - Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

Leading Actor - Paul Mescal, Normal People

Leading Actress - Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Live Event - Springwatch 2020

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme - Charlie Cooper, This Country

Mini-Series - I May Destroy You

News Coverage - Sky News: Inside Idlib

Reality & Constructed Factual - The School That Tried to End Racism

Scripted Comedy - Inside No 9

Short Form Programme - They Saw the Sun First

Single Documentary - Locked In: Breaking the Silence (Storyville)

Single Drama - Sitting in Limbo

Soap & Continuing Drama - Casualty

Specialist Factual - The Surgeon's Cut

Sport - England V West Indies Test Cricket

Supporting Actor - Malachi Kirby, Small Axe

Supporting Actress - Rakie Ayola, Anthony