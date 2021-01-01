Lupita Nyong'o narrating Charles M. Schulz special

Lupita Nyong'o is helping to celebrate the life and legacy of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz in a documentary special.



The Black Panther star will narrate Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, which will explore the origins of the famed comic strip characters and feature appearances from the animator's widow, Jean Schulz, as well as stars like Drew Barrymore, Kevin Smith, Noah Schnapp, and Paul Feig, among others.



A new animated story about Charlie Brown's quest for self-discovery will also be interwoven throughout the programme, reports Deadline.



The show, co-executive produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, will debut on AppleTV+ on 25 June.