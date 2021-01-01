Late author Jackie Collins to be focus of CNN documentary

Late author Jackie Collins is to be the subject of a new CNN documentary.



Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story will debut on the news channel on 27 June.



Directed by Laurie Fairrie, the film takes its title from one of Collins's 32 novels and features family photographs, home movies, and excerpts from the writer's personal diaries.



"Fairrie follows Collins through her final days, including a determined return to London for a farewell to her beloved siblings, actress Joan and Bill, her sister-in-law, Hazel, and her close circle of business confidants," a CNN statement reads. "During that London visit, most did not realise Collins was in her final days of breast cancer, and had secretly lived with the devastating disease for six years.



"Along the way, Fairrie interweaves interviews with Collins' cherished daughters, Tiffany, Tracy, and Rory, and dearest friends, to yield a sometimes surprisingly vulnerable portrait of a relatable and complex woman, behind the fan-craved chronicles of Hollywood scandals and sex."



Collins died at the age of 77 in 2015.