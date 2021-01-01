Actor Luke Evans forced out of bedroom by Australian huntsman spider

Luke Evans had a terrifying encounter with a giant huntsman spider while filming in Australia.

The Beauty and the Beast star was working on his new Apple TV+ show Echo 3 when he came up against the insect - which has a leg span of up to 30 cm - at the property where he was staying.

He recalls: “One day I did see a huntsman the size of my face. As you go towards it, it bends back as if to pounce at you.

“The lady that came to clean the house was like ‘Oh my, it’s just a spider!’ She pulled it by the leg on to the floor," Luke tells Alan Carr’s Life a Beach podcast.

“It landed on the floor and ran straight back into my bedroom and I couldn’t find it. I had to move rooms.”

And according to The Hobbit star, it took him a while to settle into life on the other side of the world, sharing: “For the first three weeks I couldn’t sleep with the possums, every animal, all the scratching.”