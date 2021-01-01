Tom Welling is a new dad

Tom Welling has become a father for the second time.

The Smallville star's wife, Jessica Rose Lee, announced the arrival of their baby boy via Instagram on Sunday by sharing a snap of the newborn laying down, with Tom's hand resting by the baby's side and Jessica's hand resting on its tummy, on top of her elder son Thomson's hand.

"Rocklin Von, welcome to your family," the new mum captioned the sweet shot.

Tom is yet to share his own post about their new arrival, but in the comments under Jessica's snap, he wrote, "Pure joy" along with the raised hands emoji.

Twilight star Ashley Greene also commented, "Beautiful!!! (heart emojis) congrats to you and Tom!" while Tom's former Lucifer co-star Rachael Harris wrote, "Beautiful! Welcome Rocklin! So happy for you all (heart emojis)."

Jessica shared more snaps on her Instagram Stories. Besides a similar photo to the one on her main grid, she wrote, "He's here!"

She followed it up with an image showing Rocklin's two-year-old brother Thomson Wylde kneeling on the bed and looking down at his new sibling, and concluded with a selfie of her cuddling the newborn.

Tom, 44, and Jessica got engaged in April 2018 and tied the knot in November 2019 in California.