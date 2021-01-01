Colin Farrell completes first-ever marathon

Colin Farrell ran the 2021 Brisbane Marathon in Australia over the weekend.

The Phone Booth actor came in 222nd place out of 683, according to official results, with a finishing time of 3 hours 54 minutes and 22 seconds.

When he finished the race, The Gentlemen star was met with applause and cheers from fans, which was captured and shared on Instagram by the event's MC Pat Carroll. In the caption, he jokingly wrote, "'Pat just letting you know Colin Farrell is running and doesn't want any Fan Fair when he is finishing' No worries I said."

In the footage, Carroll yells into the microphone "give it up for Colin Farrell" and tells the cheering crowd, "Ladies and gentleman, Colin Farrell is entering the home straight... He's crossed the line at the Brisbane Marathon."

Carroll told NCA NewsWire that the Irish star's security asked marathon organisers not to make his participation in the event public.

"I was talking to his 24/7 security guard while he's been in Australia. and I asked if we could go a bit crazy when he came down the finish line and he said: 'Okay' so that's why we gave him a bit of a reception as he came down the home straight," he explained. "His security guard told me he'd only been running for three months in preparation so it's not a bad effort."

He added that his fellow MC Mark Laforest walked up to Farrell and asked if he could chat, but he declined.

"His exact words were: 'Nah, I'm knackered', which is understandable when you've just run a marathon," Carroll said.

Farrell is currently in Australia filming upcoming movie Thirteen Lives, which is being directed by Ron Howard and also stars Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton. The film tells the story of the 2018 Thai cave rescue.