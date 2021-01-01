Carey Mulligan to star in She Said

Carey Mulligan is in talks to appear in a movie about the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct expose.



The 'Promising Young Woman' actress and Zoe Kazan are in line to portray New York Times writers Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor in 'She Said', a new drama from Universal Pictures which is based on the book 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement'.



'Unorthodox' filmmaker Maria Schrader will direct from a script by Oscar-winning writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz.



Megan and Jodi revealed a series of alleged sexual harassment incidents and assaults on women by the disgraced movie mogul which dated back decades in an article that ran in the newspaper in October 2017, with the story including details of payments given to cover up the indiscretions, as well as first-person accounts from actresses who accused the producer of non-consensual sexual acts.



The bombshell article led to Weinstein being dismissed from the Weinstein Company board and eventually jailed for 23 years, and ultimately led to the creation of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.



The focus of the film isn't Weinstein or the scandal, but the female team of journalists who defied intimidation and threats of legal action to break the story.



In 2018, Plan B Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures optioned the rights to 'She Said...' under their co-production deal.



Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner with produce for Plan B, and Megan Ellison will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Neagle.



In addition, Universal Vice President of Production Lexi Barta will oversee the project for the studio.



This is the first time the two actresses have appeared in a film together, but they co-starred in a 2008 Broadway production of 'The Seagull' and in 2018, Carey appeared in 'Wildlife', which Zoe co-wrote and produced.