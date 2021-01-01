Shailene Woodley moved in with Aaron Rodgers 'immediately'

Shailene Woodley got to know her now-fiancé Aaron Rodgers really well right from the start of their relationship after they decided to move in together "immediately".



In an interview for the latest issue of Shape magazine, the Big Little Lies actress revealed the travel restrictions put in place during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year forced them to change the way they would typically approach a new romance, but living in close quarters early on helped the couple form a tight bond.



"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone - because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends - taught us a lot about each other very quickly," Woodley told the publication. "We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."



The bride-to-be, whose engagement to the American football star was announced in February, settled down with Rodgers in Montreal, Canada, where they had to quarantine prior to Woodley starting work on a new project.



And despite the non-traditional start to their relationship, the 29-year-old is convinced she would have ended up with Rodgers one way or another, because she believes they are destined to be together.



"I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together," she gushed.



It's unclear when Woodley and Rodgers actually began dating, but he split from retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick last summer after a two-year romance.



The stars have been inseparable since going public with their romance and surprise engagement, and they recently enjoyed a vacation in Hawaii with her former Divergent co-star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.