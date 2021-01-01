Gwyneth Paltrow gets piercing to mark daughter's birthday each year

Gwyneth Paltrow gets a new piercing to celebrate her 17-year-old daughter Apple Martin's birthday each year.



The actress/entrepreneur is currently promoting her brand-new G. Label fine jewellery collection for her Goop lifestyle brand, with the line featuring a range of earrings.



Commenting on the Apple Circle Pave Drop earrings, Gwyneth noted they were inspired by her eldest child.



"Every year on Apple's birthday, we get a new piercing - it's this little tradition we have," she shared in an Instagram post. "She was a big inspiration for this collection and helped me refine the designs. She'll definitely be 'borrowing' her namesake earrings."



Gwyneth didn't detail exactly how many piercings she now has. However, the star insisted she only purchases items she can wear all of the time.



"I don't differentiate between day and night. If I invest in a great piece of jewellery, I'm going to wear it all the time. I'll sleep in it, wear it on the red carpet, and pick up (15-year-old son) Moses from school in it," the 48-year-old said.



The G. Label jewellery collection also includes a spin on the traditional signet ring, diamond-encrusted earrings, an ear cuff, and necklaces made of paperclip links. Items are priced from $650 to $2,500 (£460 - £1,760).



"There's something about precious metals and gems - stones can feel cleansing, and gold is so warm. When you wear them, there's almost a communal energy transferred back and forth. It's emotional," added Gwyneth.