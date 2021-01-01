Danny Masterson rape trial set to begin in November

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson's trial on rape charges will likely begin in November.

The actor appeared before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Eleanor Hunter at an arraignment hearing on Monday, and surrendered his passport to ensure he will not be able to escape justice ahead of the legal proceedings.

Judge Hunter also set a motion hearing date of 9 August, at which the respective parties will handle some "outstanding matters", according to Deadline. The trial is expected to begin within 90 days of that date.

Masterson was arrested in June 2020 and charged with three counts of forcible rape, which reportedly took place at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

At a pre-trial hearing last month, each of the women testified, with the first female, identified only as Jen B., claiming she had visited Danny's house in April 2003 to pick up a set of keys.

While there, she agreed to join some mutual friends for a drink, but started feeling ill and found herself being carried upstairs by Masterson, who put her in the shower to clean off after vomiting. She alleged the actor raped her and threatened her with a gun.

Another accuser, named as Christina B., revealed she and Masterson had been in a six-year relationship when the star reportedly forced himself upon her in November 2001.

His third alleged victim, known as N. Trout, told the court she was raped by Masterson in late 2003.

After four days of testimony, Judge Charlaine Olmedo ruled she had heard sufficient evidence for the actor to stand trial on the charges.

But the 45 year old's legal troubles don't end there - Masterson, who is free on $3.3 million (£2.3 million) bail, is also fighting a civil suit suggesting his accusers were harassed by people from the Church of Scientology, of which he is a member, for taking their complaints to police.

Also on Monday, a separate Los Angeles Superior Court hearing took place regarding that action, which Judge Steven Kleifield pronounced "moot", because other courts had already ruled on the matter. That case will now be heard by the appeals court.

Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison if found guilty on the criminal counts.