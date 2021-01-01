Owen Wilson has discussed Wedding Crashers sequel with Vince Vaughn

Owen Wilson has confirmed that he and Vince Vaughn have been "talking" about a 'Wedding Crashers' sequel.

It has been reported that a follow-up to the 2005 comedy flick is in the pipeline and Owen has confirmed that he has discussed the project with his co-star and that director David Dobkin is working with a script.

The 'Shanghai Noon' star said: "Yeah, there is a script and David Dobkin – who directed the first one – has been working on it, and we've been talking about it.

"It's been nice talking to Vince and it's one of these movies that really seemed to connect with people. If we can come up with something we think could be great, then I'm sure we'll do it."

The report published in industry paper Production Weekly claimed that production on the flick was due to begin in Puerto Rico this August but Owen, 52, cast doubt over the proposed start date.

He told the website Collider: "Someone said August, and I don't see that happening. I think before anything, it's making sure that everybody felt we had a great story."

The original movie featured Wilson and Vaughn as divorce lawyers John Beckwith and Jeremy Gray as the pair crash weddings in a bid to meet and seduce other women.

Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams are reportedly set to return for the sequel but it is not clear if other stars such as Will Ferrell, Christopher Walken, Bradley Cooper or Jane Seymour will feature in the cast.

Vince had hinted last year that he had been in discussions with Owen and David about the possibility of making a sequel.

The 51-year-old actor said: "Owen and I and the director of ‘Crashers’ have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie.

"So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages."