Jesse Tyler Ferguson has 'skin cancer' removed from his neck

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has warned fans to "stay up to date" with dermatologist appointments, after having to have a "bit of skin cancer" removed from his neck.

The Modern Family star shared an image to his Instagram page in which he was seen with a small bandage on his neck, as he shared his recent health scare with his followers.

"Reminder to stay up to date on your dermatology checks… especially if you’re fair like me," he wrote. "I always wind up getting something taken from me, every time I go. Today, they took a bit of skin cancer that they found."

Predicting the concern he'd undoubtedly receive from worried fans, Jesse was quick to reassure followers he was in good health and encouraged them to stay safe in the sun.

"Don’t worry, I got it early and I’m gonna be just fine. (and, wear sunscreen! SPF 1000 for me!)" the 45-year-old actor added.

Zooey Deschanel was among those commenting on Jesse's post, writing: "SPF one million!!! And hats- so many hats!"

While his husband Justin Mikita adorably added: "Gotta keep you around forever. Derm appointments once a month!"

Jesse and Justin have been married since 2013, with the couple welcoming their son Beckett in July 2020.