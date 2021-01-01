Mark Ronson confirms engagement to Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson has confirmed he's engaged to actress Grace Gummer.



The Uptown Funk hitmaker announced the news on the latest instalment of his podcast The FADER Uncovered during a chat with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker.



"I got engaged last weekend," he beamed. "And I remember our first kiss... (Tame Impala album) InnerSpeaker was playing in the background. We go home, we went to dinner..."



"Congrats man," interrupted Parker. "Congrats on InnerSpeaker playing in the background. No, I'm just joking. Yeah. Congrats."



Ronson added that while his first kiss with his fiancee was "corny," he'll remember it forever.



"There's a plaque for that somewhere. There's a first kiss, very corny hallmark first kiss plaque," he joked. "But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record."



It was rumoured the couple planned to wed after the duo was spotted out on a dinner date in May, with the 35-year-old Mr. Robot actress rocking a large diamond on her left ring finger. They reportedly began dating last year.



The engagement news comes 10 months after Grace, the daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, finalised her divorce from musician Tay Strathairn. They separated in 2019 after only 42 days of marriage.



Meanwhile, Ronson, 45, was married to French actress and singer Josephine de La Baume between 2011 and their separation in 2017, with their divorce being finalised in 2018.