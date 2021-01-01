Kim Kardashian will love Kanye West 'for life'

Kim Kardashian has vowed to love Kanye West "for life" after paying tribute to her estranged husband on social media.

The superstar couple is currently in the midst of a divorce, but that didn't stop the reality TV beauty from expressing her feelings about the father of her four children as she celebrated his 44th birthday online on Tuesday.

She posted an old photo of the pair during happier times, as Kim and Kanye posed with their three older kids, taken when daughter Chicago, now three, was an infant.

"Happy Birthday Love U for Life (sic)!" she captioned the image.

Kim, who pulled the plug on their 2014 marriage in February, also uploaded a full family photo on her Instagram Story timeline, as well as a Polaroid picture of the Stronger hitmaker from 1987, adding, "Happy BDay (sic)".

Her social media tributes emerged shortly after sister Khloe Kardashian proved she, too, still had love for Kanye as she wished him well on his special day.

Posting a photo of Kim, Kanye, Khloe, and her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson posing in the middle of a clear, blue sea, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings (sic)!!"

Meanwhile, the rapper and designer marked the occasion himself by dropping the first item from his new Gap collection online.

He unveiled the Round Jacket, a blue puffer-style jacket without any zippers, buttons, or snaps, online.

The unisex outerwear, priced at $200 (£140), is made from recycled Nylon and features a Yeezy Gap logo tag. It is set to ship out to customers this autumn.

Kanye first modelled the coat during an outing in Los Angeles last week, despite the hot temperatures, a year after announcing his new deal with Gap retail bosses to provide "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points".

It's not yet known when further Yeezy Gap pieces will be released.