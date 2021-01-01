Khloe Kardashian reponds to criticism over water bottle comments

Khloe Kardashian is "trying to be better for the environment" for the sake of her daughter True.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has insisted she is constantly working on herself to be more environmentally conscious in a bid to make the world better for her little girl True, as she discussed her hatred of people using reusable drinking water bottles rather than single-use.

She wrote on Twitter: "Oh my! LOL What drives me (crazy) is that people turn nothing into something. I am constantly learning and trying to be better for the environment for the sake of my daughter. I am the last one to say that I’m super environmentally conscious because I know how much more I have to learn. All I was simply saying is a pet peeve of MINE. I find it silly that people are pouring 4 to 5 single-use plastic bottles into a reusable container. It sort of defeats the purpose.

"I was trying to provide a suggestion such as a water filtration system that you can buy easily for the price of a case of water bottles. Sometimes plastic water bottles are the only option for some people and I totally get that. Sometimes it's what I grab. It's not about being perfect."

Khloe was criticised by fans after uploading a video, where she largely complained about those who don't have refillable water bottles, but she has insisted it is most important to her that she learns.

In a series of tweets posted on Monday, she explained: "It's about learning and hopefully making small changes to our future. Anyways I love when I get educated on easy tips as to how to potentially make a change in our world. Feel free to tweet me some tips. I'm always down to learn and I’ll see how that incorporates into my life. Hopefully, we all do our part in our own ways."