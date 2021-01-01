Lili Reinhart strikes deal with Amazon Studios

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has landed a major new first-look television and feature film deal with Amazon Studios bosses.

The actress and her partners at Small Victory Productions will develop original and adapted content, which celebrates diversity and inclusivity, for young adults.

Announcing the news on Monday, Amazon's head of studios Jennifer Salke said, "Following the success of the emotional and poignant (2020 project) Chemical Hearts, we're so thrilled to continue our working partnership with Lili, as we welcome her back into the Amazon family.

"Lili's on-screen charisma, as well as her passion for dynamic storytelling, brings a refreshing perspective to the young adult genre, and we can't wait for our global audiences to see what we have in store."

Reinhart told Deadline: "I had such a great experience producing Chemical Hearts with Amazon and am looking forward to expanding our relationship. Small Victory Productions will tell stories that explore the complexities of young adulthood - queer, diverse, and inclusive of everyone."