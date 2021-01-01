Kevin Connolly and girlfriend welcome daughter

Kevin Connollyis a first-time father.



The Entourage star and girlfriend Zulay Henao welcomed a baby girl into the world recently, with the actress giving fans their first glimpse of the tot on her Instagram Story.



"As a first-time mom, I was so overwhelmed making sure I got everything right for her. … Did not disappoint," Zulay wrote alongside a picture of the baby sleeping in a DockATot baby dock.



She added: "Postpartum life ain’t too shabby! Today’s mantra: I’m unf–kwithable. The human body is a masterpiece beyond our wildest imagination. Thank you to all my friends who have reached out with the TMI info people don’t tell you about. I love you.”



The happy news comes after Kevin paid tribute to Zulay in a post on his Instagram page a few months ago, sharing a snap of the screen star showing off her baby bump.



"Most importantly I want to thank @zulay_henao my life partner in crime for the GREATEST gift a guy could ever ask for… I love you both more than anything in the world,” he wrote.



Kevin and Zulay announced they were expecting their first child in December last year.