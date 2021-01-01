Tom Cruise faces Mission: Impossible to finish film on time

Tom Cruise is in a race against time to finish 'Mission: Impossible 7', according to a new report.

The latest movie in the action series has been hit by a number of delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with Cruise – who stars as agent Ethan Hunt – and his fellow cast members now have just three weeks to complete the film.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "'Mission: Impossible' has been hit by so many delays, there is now a huge pressure to finish on time.

"Tom and the team are tearing their hair out. Some of the crew are agency contractors and are already booked to move on to new projects.

"Without them, Tom will be left scratching around for replacements. And if that wasn't enough, he has his own scheduling conflicts."

The insider revealed that there is one final stunt that is yet to be filmed and it needs to be completed as soon as possible before Cruise, 58, begins promotional work for 'Top Gun: Maverick' which is released in November.

It added: "'Top Gun 2' is released in November, meaning Tom will have to start a schedule of promotional interviews soon. Most of the filming on 'MI7' is completed but there is one last big scene to be filmed.

"The stunt sees a speeding train being driven over the edge of a cliff and into a quarry. There's no way it can be rushed. The pressure is really on."

It was revealed last week that production on the blockbuster had been put on hold temporarily after at least one crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

A Paramount Pictures spokesperson said: "We have temporarily halted production on 'Mission: Impossible 7' until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus results during routine testing.

"We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."