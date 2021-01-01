Salma Hayek: 'Why didn't I expose Harvey Weinstein?'

Salma Hayek is still conflicted about her private battles with Harvey Weinstein and wonders why she didn't go public with her concerns sooner.

She claims Weinstein sexually harassed her while she was making 2002 movie Frida for his production company, but she was too afraid to speak out. Now she wonders if those who became victims of the convicted sexual predator would have been spared had she shared her experiences.

"Some people got raped. It makes you wonder if you had said something, would it have been different? How come I didn't have the courage?" she quizzes herself in the new issue of InStyle.

"I dealt with it to the best of my ability at the time."

Hayek first detailed Weinstein's harassment in a 2017 New York Times essay, alleging he lost his temper when she refused to shower with him or allow him to massage her and rejected his sexual advances. She also claims she refused to appear nude in a sex scene with Ashley Judd in Frida.

"For me Frida was a political statement, a social statement, a feminist statement," Hayek added. "It was my way of screaming. And Harvey used my way of screaming to repress me even more. So I could not let him win."

After she turned down his advances, Weinstein reportedly attempted to sabotage the film, threatening to take the project away from Hayek.

Weinstein's treatment of women came to light in 2017 thanks to a New York Times expose and a New Yorker piece.

The articles prompted dozens of women to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, who was quickly fired as a board member at his own production company.

Last year, Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault and he is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York.

He still faces more allegations in Los Angeles.