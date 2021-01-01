Keira Knightley: 'Every woman I know has been harassed'

Keira Knightley has claimed every woman she knows has experienced some form of sexual harassment.

The actress is speaking out about the problem in the U.K. after she and a reporter for Harper's Bazaar were followed by a "lone male stranger" while walking around London for a new magazine piece. Keira feels frustrated by the inequality in society, insisting the intimidation of women needs to stop.

"I think it's quite interesting talking about this while being chased around (by a stranger)," she told the publication. "I love that politician who said there ought to be a curfew for men and men were outraged, and you think, 'But there's a curfew for women and there always has been!'

"Literally, I don't know anyone who hasn't been (harassed) in some way, whether it's being flashed at, or groped, or some guy saying they're going to slit your throat, or punch you in the face," she added.

The Love Actually star went on to reveal she realised her life had been changed by the fear of harassment when she discovered the things worried women do to avoid becoming a victim are also part of her routine.

"It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home - to make sure they're safe - and I thought, 'I do every single one of them, and I don't even think about it'," she said. "It's f**king depressing."