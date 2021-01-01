Jessica Hart expecting second child

Jessica Hart is set to become a mum for the second time.

The Australian model took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and fiancé James Kirkham are expecting their second child together, having welcomed daughter Baby-Rae in November 2020.

"I've just found out I'm pregnant again. It's exciting, now, after the initial shock of having two babies under two. Baby will be 14 months when baby number two arrives. James and I are really excited now," she said, before noting that she plans on regularly reaching out to her online community for advice on parenting two little ones. "Anyone that's got two kids under two, I'd love to hear from you. I'm really excited to be going on this journey. I'm really excited for them to have each other.

"I'm also very early. Another reason I'm sharing this is so early is because I want to go through it all with a community. So, no matter what happens, you'll find out, but we'll have two kids under two, it'll be a wild ride and an exciting journey and I'm excited to share it with you."

Jessica, who abides by a "predominately" vegan diet, went on to explain that she is working with a nutritionist on her meals because she is still breastfeeding Baby-Rae.

"The biggest thing for me right now, is I'm immediately pregnant and breastfeeding. So, making sure I'm getting the best and most nutrient foods I can is my number one priority right now," the 35-year-old added.

Jessica and race car driver James became engaged in October. He also has a daughter from a previous relationship.