Florence Pugh's mum 'got high with Snoop Dogg' at Oscars party

Florence Pugh had to leave Madonna's 2020 Oscars afterparty early after discovering her mother had been smoking marijuana with Snoop Dogg.

The Little Women star decided to take both her mum, Deborah, and dad, Clinton, as her guests to various awards season events in Los Angeles, and although her parents had a blast, it wasn't as much fun for Florence.

"They were pure havoc, it was like wrangling toddlers the entire week," the Oscar nominee joked during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week. "We went to all the parties. They'd go into a party and then they'd just separate and they'd basically bet to each other how many cool people they met (sic). They are partiers, they go out and they make memories."

Florence revealed her father quickly befriended the likes of actress Renee Zellweger and rocker Noel Gallagher, while her mother took full advantage of a run-in with rap superstar Snoop - and ended up sneaking away to get high with the stoner icon.

"On Oscars night, we went to the Madonna party and it was just absolutely amazing," the actress shared.

"But my mum went missing for hours and I was starting to get a bit worried about her, so I was like, 'OK, I should probably go and figure out where mum is.'

"My mum suddenly comes crawling from somewhere, she's holding onto banisters and doors, and I'm like, 'Mama, are you OK?' And she was like 'Yeah, yeah,' and I was like, 'What happened?!' and she goes, 'No, no, I've been hanging out with Snoop Dogg.'"

"So, my mum got high with Snoop Dogg," Florence smiled. "I literally had to grab them both and leave. It was like, 'Come on kids, we're going home now. Fun is done!'"