Jada Pinkett Smith and daughter share vaginal steaming session

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow Smith have shocked fans with an unconventional bonding experience on the latest episode of their Red Table Talk show - a vaginal steam.



The pair was joined by Jada's mum Adrienne Banfield-Norris as they discussed the benefits of the spa treatment.



"You know, steaming is an ancient practice that originated in Asia and Africa and it was originally used to cleanse yourself after you finish menstruating...," Jada said. "I've read somewhere that vaginal steams are like an aphrodisiac.



"They say there's lots of health benefits, but for me, I just feel like spending time with your vagina in a way that, like, just to just show it appreciation and care (sic)."



During the episode, Jada's longtime 'healer' Queen Afua also shared advice about de-stressing and better sex, asking the hosts, "If your vagina could speak, what would she say?"



Willow responded by saying, "She'd be like, 'Girl, put me in the sunlight,'" an idea Jada responded positively to saying they'll "do that next".



Gwyneth Paltrow first helped promote the practice of vaginal steaming via her Goop website, but doctors have expressed scepticism over its benefits and have even warned that it may be harmful due to it disrupting natural bacteria.