Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft to celebrate Judy Garland with new fragrance

Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft are to honour their late mother Judy Garland with a new fragrance.



The sisters, along with members of The Judy Garland Heirs Trust, have signed a deal with cosmetic chemist Vince Spinnato of TurnKey Beauty, Inc. to develop a unisex perfume called Judy - A Garland Fragrance.



Luft and Minnelli will work in partnership with Spinnato to develop the scent, which will incorporate their mum's favourite aromas and perfumes - but with a modern twist.



"It will be a unisex fragrance that captures the essence of Judy Garland and evokes memories of our mother," shared Luft, while Minnelli added: "It's wonderful to be able to celebrate my mother's legacy in this special way. She would have been thrilled!"



The fragrance will be released on 10 June 2022 to celebrate Garland's 100th birthday.



Spinnato and his colleagues will document the development process on social media over the next 12 months, and even plan to insert three fragrance strips in magazines and stores and invite fans to vote for their top scent.



"I'm a big personal fan of Judy Garland," the perfumer insisted. "To develop a fragrance for her with Lorna and Liza is beyond the rainbow! Our goal is to respect Judy Garland's memory, help preserve her legacy and hopefully introduce her to a new generation of fans with this fragrance. Thus far, it's a wonderful, unique, collaborative effort between her family, estate and me. Naturally, it is extremely personal for her daughters; and I am honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility."



Hollywood icon Garland passed away at the age of 47 in 1969.