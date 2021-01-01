Blake Lively's father dies

Blake Lively is mourning the death of her father, Ernie Lively.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor died from cardiac complications in Los Angeles last Thursday. He was 74.



Blake and her siblings - Jason, Eric, Robyn, and Lori - have not yet released official tributes following the sad news.



However, many of the actor's friends and colleagues have taken to social media to send their condolences to the family.



"My buddy, fellow actor, fellow Marine Vietnam vet Ernie Lively has died at 74. I hadn't seen much of him since he moved away from LA, but I treasure all my memories of working and hanging out with him. Welcome home, Marine," Jim Beaver wrote on Twitter, while Beverley Mitchell added: "Ernie Lively was the best!!! An incredible man and an amazing acting coach!!!"



Elsewhere, Ashley Tisdale shared an emotional post on her Instagram Stories.



"Ernie Lively. This man was so special to me and many others. He played a huge role in my career, coaching me and supporting me through the difficulties of the business," she stated. "His family was my family. The world lost an amazing father, grandfather, actor, and acting coach."



Ernie's onscreen credits included Passenger 57, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Turner & Hooch, while he also portrayed the father of Blake's character in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants films.