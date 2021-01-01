Dustin Hoffman to star in Sam & Kate

Dustin Hoffman will lead the cast of 'Sam & Kate'.



The 83-year-old actor will star in the comedy-drama with his son Jake Hoffman, Sissy Spacek and Schuyler Fisk.



Darren Le Gallo is writing and making his directorial debut on the project. He will also produce with Ben Shields Catlin, Orian Williams, Ford Corbett and Cindy Bru. Amy Adams and Stacy O'Neil are executive producing for Bond Group Entertainment.



The film is a life-affirming tale that is set in a small town at the heart of the country. Dustin plays Bill, a larger-than-life father being taken care of by Sam (Jake Hoffman), who has returned home to look after his ailing father.



While back at home, Sam falls for local woman Kate (Fisk) and at the same time Bill has a romantic interest in her mother Tina (Spacek). The four are forced to confront their pasts while trying to make new love work in their lives.



Williams said: "Darren's heartfelt script brings the experience of family to the screen in a whole new way."



Volition Media Partners will be financing with Bankside Films handling foreign sales as the film heads to the Virtual Cannes market next week.



Stephen Kelliher of Bankside Films said: "'Sam & Kate' is a beautifully observed story which celebrates the magic of finding that person who sees you for who you are and enables you to be the best version of yourself.



"In a world where we crave connection and belonging, audiences around the world will love watching this uplifting and life-affirming story unfold."