Jameela Jamil joins She-Hulk series

Jameela Jamil is returning to the small screen to do battle against She-Hulk in the new Disney+ series.

Sources tell Variety the former The Good Place star has been cast as Marvel supervillain Titania, who is known for her incredible strength.

She will join a cast led by Tatiana Maslany as Dr. Bruce Banner/Hulk's cousin, lawyer Jennifer Walters, who develops Hulk's superpowers after receiving a blood transfusion from the original Avenger.

Also set to star in the spin-off series, directed by Kat Coiro, are Tim Roth, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Ginger Gonzaga, while Mark Ruffalo will reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Dr. Banner.

Representatives for Marvel Studios and Jamil have yet to comment on the news, which emerges six months after the star insisted she had no interest in returning to the screen unless she was offered a role with a "bigger purpose".

Jamil, who started her career as a TV and radio presenter in her native U.K., has been keeping busy working on her I Weigh podcast and accompanying YouTube channel, and claimed it would take a lot to pull her away from her ongoing projects.

Back in December, she said: "My heart has gone back to hosting and I'm enjoying interviewing again and talking to fascinating people...

"For acting to come back into my life, it would have to be an unbelievably special role, where I felt like there was a bigger purpose in it," she shared.

"We don't have a lot of South Asian representation in Hollywood still, there's like, five of us. If I felt like I could further that conversation, then I would act again."