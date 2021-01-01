Troian Bellisario gave birth to second child in the car

Troian Bellisario had to give birth to her second child in the family car after failing to make it to the hospital in time.

The Pretty Little Liars star and her husband, former Suits actor Patrick J. Adams, stunned fans last week by announcing they had secretly welcomed a daughter named Elliot Rowena on 15 May, and the new mum hinted at the drama surrounding the tot's arrival, which she revealed on social media had occurred "under the wildest of circumstances".

Now the couple has opened up about the crazy turn of events, which all went down in the hospital parking lot at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

During a joint appearance on actress Katie Lowes' podcast, Katie's Crib, Adams recalled pulling into the car park just as his wife's labour suddenly intensified.

"As soon as I hit the button and get the (parking) ticket, she's screaming," Adams said. "I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is fully on her hands and knees and we've gone nuclear."

Bellisario admitted she didn't initially go into "panic mode" when she first realised she was in labour, because it had taken over 26 hours to deliver their first child, two-year-old daughter Aurora, but things quickly changed as she experienced unbearable pain in the car, just as Adams approached the hospital's Emergency Room entrance.

"I get up to the (hospital security guard) and I say, 'It's all happening, in the car. You need to get the wheelchair down here, you need to get the people, all the people, all the professionals! It's happening!'" he remembered. "As soon as I open (the car door), Troian is doing one of her incredible howls."

Adams was ordered by the actress to remove her pants as she prepared to give birth on the spot, with him recalling, "So she is still on all fours, butt facing the windshield. Her butt's at my head level, so I just go and pull down her pants and (the baby's) head is right there."

Realising he had no choice but to deliver the baby himself, Adams said, "There was no room for panic. You just need to deal with this situation."

Luckily, little Elliot arrived free of complications, and they were both relieved to hear the child let out her first cry.

Bellisario shared, "I just look over my shoulder, because I'm still on all fours... and I see Patrick holding her upside down, and she's wailing, so I was like, 'She's alive, she's OK. She's breathing.'"