James Corden facing backlash for 'mocking' Asian food on talk show

James Corden has been accused of fuelling "anti-Asian racism" by "mocking" the continent's food on his talk show.



The Late Late Show host has come under fire for his recurring segment Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, in which his celebrity guests, who have included Kim Kardashian, Gordon Ramsay and Chrissy Teigen in the past, are given the option of eating "gross" foods or answering a personal question.



According to The Independent, artist and activist Kim Saira made a TikTok video which has gone viral showing Corden's guests being presented with a 1000-year-old egg, pig blood curd and balut (a duck embryo).



"Um this TV segment is racist af (as f**k)," Saira captioned the clip. "This is Asian food. Balut is a Filipino food."



In the 2016 clip, Corden's guest Jimmy Kimmel said all the food looked "so terrible", with Saira adding: "They're calling Asian food disgusting on live TV. Huh. This is literally racist. This is so disrespectful WTF (what the f**k)."



The TikTok video was liked more than 500,000 times, and Saira has since launched a petition stating many of the foods shown on Spill Your Guts are "regularly" eaten by Asian people, and demanding Corden end the segment on The Late Late Show.



The petition reads: "In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism.



"So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it."



Speaking to Today, Saira explained she had grown up eating a number of the food items shown on the show.



"I was just so confused and I feel like it was a moment of me just being like, 'Oh my gosh, like, this is my culture. I don't understand why he's making fun of it?'" she said.



More than 13,000 people have signed her petition so far.



Corden has yet to respond to the backlash.