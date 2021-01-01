Zooey Deschanel rewarding healthier shopping with new app

Actress Zooey Deschanel is helping shoppers make healthier purchases and score gift cards with a new app.

The New Girl star's online initiative, Merryfield, will reward customers for buying items that are better for both people and the environment, such as plant-based Beyond Meat burgers and chemical-free household products from the Honest Company, co-founded by Jessica Alba.

App users will earn points which can be redeemed for gift cards to stores including Starbucks, Amazon, and U.S. retailers Target and Sephora.

"I've been very involved in trying to improve access to healthy food, and improve information availability for people who are looking to make healthier choices all around," Deschanel told People.

The She & Him singer is no stranger to the subject - she previously co-founded both The Farm Project, which helps people find out more about where their food comes from, and Lettuce Grow, a popular hydroponic food growing system.

"People want access to better, healthier products, but it's just out of reach for a lot of people," she added, noting her new app will help fans and followers find healthier products at local retailers and avoid special journeys to specialty stores.

"A rewards program gamifying healthy eating is a great way to help people make healthier choices. You want people to be able to vote with their dollars through these companies, and so I think it's all about improving access to information."