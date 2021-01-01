John Legend to produce Bernie Mac biopic

John Legend's production company is partnering with Bernie Mac's estate to develop a biopic about the late comedian.

The deal was announced by John's production partner, Mike Jackson, at a panel discussion during the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, as he revealed that the deal "just happened today" and was therefore news to the singer.

"We just partnered with Bernie Mac's estate to cover Bernie Mac's story," Mike shared, to which John replied: "Look at you breaking news over here!"

John then added that the biopic about one of the "original kings of comedy" is "the Soul Men reunion you all wanted to see", after he starred alongside Bernie in 2008 movie Soul Men - one of three films released after the star's death.

"He truly just got joy from lighting people's faces up with laughter," the 42-year-old said of working with Bernie on the film.

Bernie died at the age of 50 in August 2008.