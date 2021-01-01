Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks open to hosting talk show

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks would jump at the opportunity to host their own TV talk show - as long as it was filmed in their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.



The country music stars recently served as guest hosts for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and in a new interview, Trisha admitted it was a lot of fun for both of them.



However, she insisted it would only work for them if production was based in Nashville, just like her Food Network cooking series Trisha's Southern Kitchen.



"The one caveat for me is it would have to be in Nashville," she shared during an appearance on the show TalkShopLive.



Discussing the couple's stint filling in for Ellen DeGeneres last month, Trisha said, "It was really fun, he and I had a really good time doing that together. But everything's based out of here.



"When we first started doing the cooking show we were living in Oklahoma, and I told Food Network I would love to do the show, but I'm living in Oklahoma.



"Well, they came to Oklahoma and we filmed there, but now that we're in Nashville we film the show here. To be able to film the show then go home at night is important, so I would not say that it's something we wouldn't consider, but I think they'd have to come to us."



And Trisha is convinced there would be no problem booking guests for the proposed talk show, because there are plenty of celebrities who are located in and around the country music hub.



"It would actually be easy for guests, especially artists, because so many people live here," she explained. "Not just country artists, a lot of artists from all forms of music live in this town. So I'm just sayin', Nashville's a cool city. Think about it guys, think about it!"