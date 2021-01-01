Kaley Cuoco delved into 'emotional places' while filming The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco "went to crazy places in my mind" while filming The Flight Attendant.

The actress stars as Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant who wakes up next to a murdered man in bed with no memory of what happened, in the new series.

Arguably the most critically-acclaimed episode of the programme is After Dark, where Cassie hits rock bottom and wakes up in jail after yet another alcohol binge. And filming the episode took its toll on Kaley.

"This was like on crack; this was on another level," she told Gold Derby. "It was such an out-there episode and so much was happening that I really went with it and I remember telling (the director), 'I'm going to in so many different directions. If it's too much, we'll bring it back,' and it never really was.

"I went to crazy places in my mind emotionally and everyone let me do those things and scream and cry and be quiet and there were moments where there's no dialogue and I don't know, it ended up working really well, but it was a manic episode and I let myself get to set and let it all happen around me."

Showrunner Steve Yockey added that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, production on that particular episode halted three days in, before resuming six months later.