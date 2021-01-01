Taryn Manning engaged

Orange is the New Black star Taryn Manning is engaged.

The actress, who also appeared in Britney Spears' film Crossroads and Eminem's 8 Mile, accepted her singer/songwriter girlfriend Anne Cline's proposal at a bar in Panama City, Florida - and the magic moment was captured on camera.

Anne, who is 15 years younger than the actress, was in the middle of her Cline Street set on Friday evening when she paused and got down on one knee in front of a stunned Taryn. Anne presented Taryn with a ring in a box and the actress was left speechless, before eventually saying yes.

A rep for Taryn tells TMZ, "It was the easiest yes I ever said!"

In the clip, 42-year-old Taryn was seen overcome with emotion as she covered her face with her hands when the musician popped the question mid performance. As the engagement was announced by a DJ, the crowd erupted into enthusiastic applause for the happy couple.

It is not known how long the stars have been dating, but they were previously spotted together back in March.