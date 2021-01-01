Michael Pena to star in Secret Headquarters

Michael Pena will star in 'Secret Headquarters'.

The 45-year-old actor is set to feature with Owen Wilson in the family action flick that is being directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.

Michael and Owen will be joined in the movie by Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada, Keith L. Williams, Abby James Witherspoon and Kezii Curtis.

The plot follows a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world's most powerful superhero hidden underneath his home and must protect it with his friends when it is attacked by villains. It is not yet known who Pena will be playing.

Joost and Schulman are working with Josh Koenigsberg on the current draft of the script. The original script had been penned by Christopher Yost – who had been the lone previous writer on the project.

Jerry Bruckheimer is producing with Chad Oman for his Bruckheimer Films banner. Orlee-Rose Strauss is executive producing the movie, which is slated for release in August 2022.

Michael's previous film credits include 'Crash', 'American Hustle' and 'Ant-Man'. Earlier this year, he boarded the cast of Roland Emmerich's sci-fi movie 'Moonfall' after Stanley Tucci dropped out of the project due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael will play the role previously held by Stanley in the form of wealthy car dealer Tom Lopez. He is married to the ex-wife of Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), the loving and fierce Brenda (Carolina Bartczak).

Halle Berry, Charlie Plummer and Donald Sutherland are also starring in the film.