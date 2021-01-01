Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore to star in Todd Haynes' May December

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are set to lead a new drama directed by Todd Haynes.



May December will see the Oscar-winning actresses team up to tell the story of a Hollywood actress, played by the Black Swan star, who travels to the picturesque coast of Maine to study the real-life woman (Moore) she's set to play in a film.



The woman was the subject of a tabloid scandal two decades prior, for marrying a man 23 years her junior. As Moore's character and her husband prepare to send their twin girls off to college, the family dynamic begins to unravel under Portman's outsider lens.



The film will mark the fifth time the acclaimed Carol director has tapped his Far From Heaven leading lady Moore to star in a project.



Haynes is directing the movie from a script by Samy Burch, based on a story from herself and Alex Mechanik.



"What so appealed to me about Samy Burch's exceptional script was how it navigated potentially volatile subject matter with a kind of observational patience that allowed the characters in the story to be explored with uncommon subtlety," said Haynes in a statement to Variety.



Portman will also serve as a producer alongside with Sophie Mas under their MountainA banner, with Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions and Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films also onboard as producers.



Filming is set to get underway in 2022.