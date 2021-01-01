Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara bitten on face by dog before film premiere

Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara was rushed to the emergency room on Saturday after a dog bit her on the face.

The scary incident occurred just half an hour before the premiere of Clara's new movie The Birthday Cake, meaning she had to pose on the red carpet with noticeable red bite marks on her nose and cheek.

Sharing a snap of herself posing for photographers on her Instagram page, Clara wrote: "When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet thank you @themobmuseum for having us, @thebirthdaycakemovie comes out in theaters and on VOD June 18th! @pgdm @swindled717 @sienaoberman congratulations!! thank you @fendi for the suit."

Her friends quickly rushed to comment on their relief that she was okay following the accident, with Kaia Gerber commenting: "You're so bada*s."

Clara stars alongside her famous dad in mobster movie The Birthday Cake, which also stars Val Kilmer and Lorraine Bracco, and she also co-produced the film.

The 25-year-old is Ewan's eldest child with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis.