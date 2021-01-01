Milla Jovovich never felt like her story should be part of the #MeToo movement

Milla Jovovich was hit on by "sleazy older guys" when she was younger but doesn't consider herself a victim.



The Resident Evil star has admitted she got together with some older suitors as she was starting out as a model, but she doesn't hold any "anger" towards the situation or the people involved, because she was "having fun and experiencing different people".



Speaking about the #MeToo movement, she told Mail on Sunday's You magazine, "I don't hold anger. It never affected me. I have always been secure in my sexuality and I was strong. No one drugged or beat me.



"I stand together with the #MeToo victims and will support them to the end but I never felt my story was part of it, because I wasn't one of those traumatised women and it was their voices that needed to be heard."



But the actress insisted she was lucky not to have been sexually assaulted, adding, "Did sleazy older guys hit on me? Of course. Did I get together with them? Occasionally. Do I feel like a victim? No. I was having fun and experiencing different people.



"I read Balzac and Nana (the story of a high-class prostitute by Emile Zola) when I was 13. I was playing characters in my head and meeting sophisticated older men was a game.



"In some sense, I thought I was a courtesan. But I was little, they shouldn't have done it..."