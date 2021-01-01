Ralph Macchio leads tributes to Ned Beatty

Ralph Macchio has paid tribute to Ned Beatty following the veteran actor's death.



The Deliverance and Superman star passed away from natural causes on Sunday, surrounded by his family, according to his manager, Deborah Miller. He was 83.



Following news of his death, The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai star Ralph was among those paying tribute, writing on Twitter: "Ned Beatty. Superb character actor – my fave being his brilliantness in NETWORK (one of the greatest screenplays and films of all time). So ahead of its time. And same for Mr. Beatty. RIP."



James Woods also tweeted: "I didn’t know Ned Beatty very well personally, but greatly admired his work. Mutual friends always spoke so kindly about his gentle nature and generous spirit. #RIPNedBeatty."



Jon Cryer, Lance Henriksen and The Wire actor Delaney Williams were among the other screen stars paying tribute to Beatty, who picked up his one and only Oscar nomination for his role as Arthur Jensen in 1976 movie Network.



Beatty also landed Emmy nominations for Friendly Fire and Last Train Home, and a Golden Globe nod for Hear My Song, while his other credits include Toy Story 3, All The President's Men, The Waltons, M*A*S*H, The Rockford Files, Nashville, Rango, The Big Easy, and Roseanne.