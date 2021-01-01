Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seal romantic reunion with steamy kiss

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have all but confirmed their romance is officially back on after locking lips at a family dinner in Los Angeles.



Pictures obtained by the New York Post's Page Six show Ben and Jen smiling and gazing into one another's eyes as they lean in for the passionate smooch at Nobu in Malibu, California on Sunday, while attending a 50th birthday dinner for the singer/actress's sister, Lynda Lopez.



According to People.com, J.Lo's kids, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, were also present for the meal.



The images mark the first time the stars have shared a kiss in public following weeks of speculation surrounding the status of their rekindled relationship, which emerged shortly after Jennifer called it quits with her fiancé, former baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, in April.



Representatives for the new couple have yet to comment on the romance news.



The Gigli co-stars, who were engaged in the early 2000s, last hinted they were back together in late May as they stepped out for a cosy dinner date in West Hollywood with their arms wrapped around each other, and holding hands as they entered Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant at the Pendry hotel.



Jennifer, 51, had previously also joined 48-year-old Ben, who shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, on a getaway to Montana.