Chrissy Teigen apologises for past 'awful tweets'

Chrissy Teigen has issued a lengthy apology in the wake of a cyberbullying controversy.

The model/TV personality came under fire last month after nasty tweets and direct messages she sent to a then-teenage Courtney Stodden around a decade ago resurfaced online.

Chrissy released a public apology to reality TV star Courtney on 12 May over the scandal, and on Monday, she published an open letter detailing her regrets over her behaviour on the Medium blogging site.

"I know I've been quiet, and lord knows you don't want to hear about me, but I want you to know I've been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate 'sit here and think about what you've done,'" Chrissy began. "Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past."

Chrissy went on to insist she is "truly ashamed" of the "awful" Twitter messages she had sent in the past and noted that there are "more than just a few" people she needs to say sorry to.

"As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?" the mother-of-two asked. "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Elsewhere in the letter, Chrissy emphasised that she did not want to use the platform to portray herself as a victim, but instead insisted that she has grown as a person following her marriage to singer John Legend and years of regular therapy sessions.

And with over 13.5 million Twitter followers, she now understands what it is like to be trolled.

"Life has made me more empathetic. I'm more understanding of what motivates trolling - the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping back, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they're famous," she added. "Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me."